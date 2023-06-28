Skip to Content
AP National News

Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 11:33 AM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that a Vermont man’s death was “not suspicious” as he was awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea, in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Twenty-nine-year-old Nathan Carman was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office says the office does not release the cause and manner in deaths that are not suspicious. The U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont said it will not be releasing the cause of Carman’s death at the request of family.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content