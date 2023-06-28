Gunmen abduct 14 state police officers in the Mexican state of Chiapas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed men have abducted 14 state police officers in southern Mexico, prompting a heavy deployment of federal and local forces. The provincial security office said the 14 officers are all men and an air and ground operation was underway to locate them. An official with the state police force said the truck transporting the agents to the Chiapas capital was intercepted by several trucks with gunmen. The abduction occurred on the highway between Ocozocoautla and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

