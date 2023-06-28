Dozens of Israeli air force vets threaten not to serve after Netanyahu resumes judicial overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of Israeli air force say they won’t show up for duty if the right-wing government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Wednesday’s letter comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would proceed with the overhaul after talks with the opposition to find a compromise faltered. One law is already moving ahead in parliament. Airmen are seen as the cream of the military’s personnel and irreplaceable elements of many of Israel’s battle plans. Similar threats helped prompt Netanyahu to pause the overhaul earlier this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.