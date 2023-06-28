Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has countersued the advice columnist who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday to say writer E. Jean Carroll should pay Trump unspecified damages and retract her statements. They also urged a Manhattan federal court judge to reject Carroll’s updated defamation claim in which she seeks more than $10 million in damages for comments Trump made last month after a jury found Trump had sexually abused Carroll in a luxury department store’s dressing room in 1996.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.