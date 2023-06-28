Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible returned to land
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week. The return of the debris to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five on board. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible came ashore at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday. Pelagic Research Services, a company that owns a remote-operated vehicle involved in the search, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.