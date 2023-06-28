Climate watchdog slams UK government for backtracking on its fossil fuel pledges

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government’s climate advisers have slammed officials for their slow pace in meeting their net zero target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments. The Climate Change Committee, which tracks the U.K. government’s decarbonization efforts, says Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action.” Its new report says government backing for a new coal mine and new domestic oil and gas production undermined Britain’s “international messaging” telling other countries to stop developing fossil fuels. The committee added that it was losing confidence in the government meeting its net zero emissions target. Authorities have pledged to reduce emissions by 68% by 2030, but climate advisers say the pace of action is “worryingly slow.”

