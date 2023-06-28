BBC News effort tries to popularize new reporting methods, boost transparency

NEW YORK (AP) — The BBC is more aggressively bringing “open source” reporting and efforts to expose disinformation to its day-to-day reporting, a move that signals a potential shift in journalism’s embrace of new technology. BBC News is introducing a new BBC Verify unit. Deborah Turness, BBC News chief executive officer, says it is an attempt by the news organization to be more transparent in its reporting. Practitioners of open source reporting go beyond traditional methods of interviews and examining public records to tell stories by using tools such as satellite images, mobile phone recordings, advanced internet searches and the like to enhance more traditional journalism.

