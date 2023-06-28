Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train carrying 198 passengers derailed after striking a truck in Southern California. A fire department official says the truck’s driver was critically injured and taken to a trauma center with a head injury. And fourteen people on the train suffered minor injuries. Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks but remained upright after the late-morning crash Wednesday in Moorpark, 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Passengers were able to get out of the train on their own. Amtrak says the train was bound for Los Angeles from Seattle.

