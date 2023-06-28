3 people are stabbed at Canadian university, police say

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police ay three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo in Canada. Waterloo Regional Police say three victims were stabbed inside the university’s Hagey Hall. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Police say one person was taken into custody. An increased police presence was expected on campus “as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety.” Police say details will be released as they become available.

