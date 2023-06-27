Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor, wins City Council primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Zeneta Everhart became a well-known community advocate after her son survived a racist mass shooting in Buffalo. On Tuesday, she won a Democratic primary to represent a neighborhood near where the deadly shooting happened. Everhart defeated India Walton, another prominent activist, in the race for one of nine seats on Buffalo’s Common Council. Everhart’s son was one of 13 people shot at the Tops supermarket just outside the district a year ago, and one of only three victims to survive. Since then, Everhart has continued to speak publicly about racism and gun violence in the U.S. She campaigned on the need for affordable housing, education and racial equity.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

