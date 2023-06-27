Vietjet plane with 214 people aboard lands safely in Philippines after technical problem

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Vietjet plane carrying 214 people has made an unscheduled but safe landing in the northern Philippines after encountering an unspecified technical problem. None of the passengers and crew was hurt. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the Airbus A321 was enroute to Vietnam from the South Korean city of Incheon when it encountered a problem Wednesday morning and had to divert to Laoag international airport in Ilocos Norte province. CAAP said the pilot did not declare an emergency and did not report any engine failure. A replacement craft to take the passengers onward was expected to arrive later Wednesday.

