Uganda activists file new Paris case over TotalEnergies’ East Africa oil pipeline project

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan activists have brought another legal case against French oil giant TotalEnergies, seeking damages over alleged food and land rights violations in the company’s East Africa operations. The civil suit filed in Paris on Tuesday comes four months after the collapse of a similar case brought by activists who wanted to stop TotalEnergies’ pipeline project in Uganda and Tanzania. Campaigners who oppose the project insist the 897-mile (1,443-kilometer) East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline violates the Paris climate accord. The new litigation cites TotalEnergies’ alleged failure to comply with France’s “duty of vigilance” law and seeks compensation for the company’s alleged violations of land and food rights over six years. The company has denied the allegations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.