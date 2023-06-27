Spain: Heat strokes and dehydration deaths soared in summer of 2022, the hottest year on record

MADRID (AP) — As Spain sizzles in its first official heat wave of the year, the National Statistics Institute says that deaths from heat stroke and dehydration in the hottest months of 2022 _ the hottest year on record _ were up 88% over the previous year. The Institute said Tuesday that 122 people died of heat stroke and 233 of dehydration between May and August last year when temperatures soared in a succession of heat waves. A total of 189 people died from the two conditions in 2021. Officials in southern Spain said Monday a 47-year-old agricultural worker died from heat stroke, the first on record in Spain this year.

