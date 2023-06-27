Sierra Leone’s president wins second term without need for runoff, election commission announces

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s election commission says President Julius Maada Bio has won a second term in office. The announcement Tuesday said that the incumbent leader had received 56.17% of ballots cast, just over the 55% needed to avoid a second round. Electoral officials said that the main opposition candidate in Saturday’s election, Samura Kamara, received 41.16% of the vote. Tensions have been high in the West African nation since the weekend election, with Kamara accusing security forces of opening fire on his party headquarters. Police have denied firing live bullets during the incident. Bio had previously defeated Kamara in the 2018 presidential election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.