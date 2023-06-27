Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers. That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday. The share of employees working on-site in computer and mathematical jobs went from 60% in 2019 to 30% in 2021, and it went from 67% to 43% for workers in insurance, finance and real estate jobs. On the flip side, it went from 97% to 96% for laborers, truck drivers and machine operators.