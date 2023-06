EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The NFL RedZone channel will be available to DirecTV customers for the first time as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with NFL Media. The renewal keeps NFL Network on DirecTV and adds distribution on DirecTV Stream and U-verse. The NFL RedZone channel also will be carried on those platforms.

