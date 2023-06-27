Skip to Content
Millennial Money: You’re not too young to make a will

By DALIA RAMIREZ of NerdWallet

Contrary to popular belief, estate planning isn’t just for older adults or the wealthy, as unexpected circumstances can affect anyone regardless of age or financial status. Dying without a will leaves the fate of your assets to state laws, potentially burdening your loved ones with legal complications. Major life events, not a specific age, should serve as triggers for creating a will, providing protection and peace of mind during uncertain times. While a will may not suit complex situations or assets, having an imperfect plan is better than having no plan at all.

