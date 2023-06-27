Maine Senate joins House in supporting greater access to abortions

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has joined the House in voting to expand abortion access. The 21-13 vote on Tuesday followed an emotional debate, advancing a proposal that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. The bill would allow abortions any time before birth if deemed medically necessary by a doctor. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, unless a mother’s life is at risk. Two more votes are needed, one in the House and one in the Senate, to enact the bill.

