Former Navy SEAL seeks GOP nod to challenge Montana Democratic US Sen. Tester in 2024

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former U.S. Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy says he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester as the Democrat tries to secure a fourth term. The 37-year-old founder of a Bozeman-based aerial firefighting company announced his campaign on Tuesday. This is his first run for public office. Sheehy was recruited by GOP leaders eager to unseat Tester and gain control of the Senate. Democrats hold a slim senate majority and will have several vulnerable incumbents on the 2024 ballot, including Tester.

