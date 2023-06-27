Do you know Wimbledon? Try the AP’s quiz about the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

How much do you know about Wimbledon? How much do you know about tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge. Who was the last player other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win the men’s singles championship at the All England Club? Which other woman or women began a career by going 4-0 in Grand Slam finals like current No. 1 Iga Swiatek has? How many Wimbledon titles did the Williams sisters win? Who was the youngest woman to win a major championship since 2000?

