California man gets prison for nearly $9M phony cow manure-to-green energy investment scheme

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man is going to prison for running a cow dung-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure. Ray Brewer of Porterville was sentenced Monday to six years and nine months in federal prison. Federal prosecutors say that from 2014 to 2019, he bilked investors out of nearly $9 million by claiming to be building devices at California and Idaho dairies that would convert cow manure into saleable methane. Authorities say he took investors on tours of dairies, sent them phony construction pictures and backed it up with phony documents ranging from bank loans to construction schedules. After some investors won lawsuits against him, Brewer moved to Sheridan, Montana, and lived there under an assumed identity until his arrest.

