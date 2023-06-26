White Florida woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of Black neighbor

A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida has been formally charged with manslaughter and assault. Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida. She was charged on Monday with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. State Attorney William Gladson says his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge but that prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens. If convicted, Lorincz would face up to 30 years in prison.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.