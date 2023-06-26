Pro-reform Mitsotakis wins second term in Greek election that sees surge by small far-right parties

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received the mandate to govern as prime minister for a second consecutive term. He trounced the left-wing opposition with a record-high margin on Sunday in an election that also ushered new far-right parties into Parliament. Early on Monday, 99.67% of the votes had been counted. Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party had 40.55% of the vote — more than twice the main opposition Syriza’s 17.84%. It was the largest margin of victory in half a century. The election was held under a new electoral law that boosts the first party and gives ND a comfortable majority of 158 seats in the 300-member Parliament, with Syriza getting 48. Mitsotakis will name his cabinet later Monday.

