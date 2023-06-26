Police have questioned person of interest in shooting that killed 3 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City have detained a man they’re calling a person of interest in a shooting that killed three people and wounded several more. It happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a crowded parking lot near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours gatherings. Police say at least five others were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles and ambulances to various hospitals. Kansas City Police spokesman Jacob Becchina says homicide detectives identified a person of interest within hours and took him into custody in Grandview, Missouri. No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

