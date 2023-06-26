Court to hear appeal over Biden-backed Nevada lithium mine opposed by tribes, environmentalists

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court is considering challenges to a huge lithium mine in Nevada that pits environmentalists and Native Americans against President Joe Biden’s plans to combat climate change. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals planned to hear oral arguments in Pasadena, California, Tuesday in the two-year-old legal battle. It’s the first time the appellate court has considered the merits of such a case since it blocked construction of an Arizona copper mine last year with a new interpretation of a Civil War-era mining law. Nevada’s Thacker Pass mine is similar to the Arizona mine. Both disputes centered on dumping waste on lands neighboring those where mineral rights have been established.

