4 bodies found in charred remains of Arkansas house died from gunshot wounds, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed by gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted. Little Rock Police on Monday released the cause of death for the four people found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little Rock early Friday morning. The Little Rock Fire Department has said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Little Rock police did not release the names of the people found dead and said they’re notifying next of kin. Police said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

