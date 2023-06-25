Honduran president announces security measures after massacre of 11 in pool hall

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Xiomara Castro has announced security measures including raids, checkpoints and curfews in the north of the country to quell a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence following the massacre of 11 people in a pool hall by gunmen. Armed men burst into the pool hall in the city of Choloma in Cortés province late Saturday night and began shooting people point blank, police said. Ten men and one woman were killed. The massacre followed the killing of three people Thursday in a bakery in the city of San Pedro Sula. Among the victims was Ericka Julissa Bandy García, wife of an alleged associate of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández.

