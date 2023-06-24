Sao Paulo’s downtown takes a turn for the worse, with wandering drug addicts harassing residents
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
SAO PAULO (AP) — The decline of the downtown area of Brazil’s Sao Paulo has accelerated over the last year. Crack users seem to be everywhere, roaming the central streets of South America’s biggest city. Shop owners worry about robberies and residents fret about muggings. And with a haphazard effort by the city to turn things around, it’s no wonder that for the first time in years locals are moving out.