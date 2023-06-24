Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing 2 civilians in cross-border incident in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have fired without provocation across the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistani Kashmir, killing two civilians and injuring another. The Indian troops fired indiscriminately on a group of shepherds Saturday killing one of them on the spot and critically wounding two others, the military said in a statement. It said one of the wounded later died at a hospital. The Indian army said in a tweet that a team of its soldiers and police intercepted three “infiltrators” from the Pakistani side in the Krishna Ghati sector. It said they “engaged” the infiltrators, who were seen “falling down” near the border. The Indian army said one Indian soldier suffered a gunshot wound.

