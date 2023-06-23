South African authorities say 31 illegal miners killed in explosion in May, only now coming to light

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in South Africa say at least 31 people are believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine shaft that happened last month but is only now coming to light. The suspected illegal miners are believed to have died on May 18 and most of their bodies are still underground, according to South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Dangerously high levels of methane gas in the shaft have prevented search teams from going into the mine to retrieve the bodies. Three bodies have been brought to the surface by other illegal miners.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.