Invasive northern snakehead fish found in southeastern Missouri for second time

PUXICO, Mo. (AP) — An invasive fish that is voracious predator capable of surviving out of water for days was recently caught in southeastern Missouri, causing worry that the hard-to-contain species will spread and become a problem. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a northern snakehead was caught last month in a drainage pool at Duck Creek Conservation Area. The last time one showed up in Missouri was four years ago. The northern snakehead is originally from east Asia. They reproduce quickly, have sharp teeth, can wiggle across muddy land and grow to nearly 3 feet in length. The federal government in 2002 banned the import and interstate transport of live northern snakeheads, however they are flourishing in parts of the U.S.

