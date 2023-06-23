Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars. A judge scheduled the 33-year-old Austin, Texas, resident’s sentencing for Sept. 12. Shroyer didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps. Shroyer promoted baseless claims of fraud on the Infowars far-right internet platform after Trump lost the 2020 election. He has hosted a show called “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

