Follow the timeline of the Titan submersible’s journey from departure to discovery

The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet and 111 years of history. How they came together unfolded over an intense week that raised temporary hopes and left lingering questions. The OceanGate Expedition submersible was launched Sunday morning and lost contact less than three hours later. Over the next few days, an international array of aircraft, ships and other resources arrived and scoured thousands of square miles. Noises detected by sonar Tuesday and Wednesday briefly raised hopes that the five men aboard had survived. But on Thursday, a remote-operated robot found parts of the Titan on the ocean floor. Authorities say it had suffered a fatal implosion.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.