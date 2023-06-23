Flooding displaces tens of thousands and kills 1 as heavy monsoon rains batter Indian villages

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have taken shelter in government-run relief camps as heavy monsoon rains batter villages in India’s northeast. One person has died in the floodwaters. An Assam state government relief agency said Friday that the state is on red alert and bracing for more downpours this weekend by evacuating people in low-lying areas. Nearly 14,000 people are living in the dozens of relief camps run by the Assam state government. The Brahmaputra, which runs through Assam and is one of Asia’s largest rivers, is prone to flooding. Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June-September.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.