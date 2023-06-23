Exploding fire extinguisher kills student and injures 5 during Bangkok high school fire drill
BANGKOK (AP) — A rescuer says a fire extinguisher exploded during a high school’s annual fire drill in Bangkok, killing one student and injuring five others. Anyawut Phoampai of one of Thailand’s biggest rescue organizations confirmed the death and injuries from the incident at Rajavinit Mathayom School in the Thai capital. He said the canister was a CO2-type fire extinguisher and may have become defective from sun or heat exposure.