Yellen says it’s critical to maintain U.S.-China ties after Biden’s dictator remarks

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it’s “critical” the U.S. and China maintain a relationship so they can “work together” on global challenges. It comes after President Joe Biden’s remarks calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator” drew condemnation from Beijing. Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Yellen said that “President Biden and I both believe it’s critical to maintain communication … to clear up misperceptions, miscalculations.” She added that the countries “need to work together where possible” but “we are also forthright in recognizing we do have disagreements.” Yellen is attending a two-day summit in Paris seeking a better global financial response to climate change and poverty.

