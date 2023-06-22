Widow of slain Haitian president files lawsuit against suspects seeking trial and damages
By DÁNICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Attorneys for the widow of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have filed a lawsuit in Florida against those accused in the assassination. The lawsuit was filed Thursday and first shared with The Associated Press. It seeks unspecified damages and a trial by jury in a push to hold the defendants responsible for the president’s death. The lawsuit was filed nearly two years after the July 7, 2021 assassination of Moïse. He was shot a dozen times at his private home in an attack that also seriously injured his wife, Martine Moïse. More than 40 people have been arrested in the case.