The US has tons of leftover food. Upcycling seeks to turn would-be trash into ice cream and pizza

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — One cook’s trash is another chef’s ice cream. That’s the mantra of the upcycling movement, the process of creating high-quality products from leftover food. Food waste is a major environmental problem in the United States, which upcycling restaurants and companies want to change. The trend is gaining ground as consumers spend more time reading packaging labels and menu ingredients to learn where their food comes from and how it affects the environment. Upcycled food is becoming increasingly common in cake mixes, veggie chips and other products. The issue will be highlighted Saturday on World Upcycling Day.

