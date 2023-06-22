Presto! Rare Maurice Sendak picture story, ‘Ten Little Rabbits,’ will be published in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare Maurice Sendak picture story, originally a pamphlet for a 1970 museum fundraiser, will be coming out in book form next year. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Sendak’s “Ten Little Rabbits” is scheduled for Feb. 6. “Ten Little Rabbits” is a “count-along picture book,” according to HarperCollins, about a boy magician named Mino and his magic hat. Sendak sketched out Mino and the hat in black and white, while filling in the rabbits in yellow and blue among other colors. Sendak conceived the pamphlet for the Philadelphia-based Rosenbach Museum, where he once served as honorary president.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.