Pakistan’s premier meets with the head of IMF in Paris, hoping to unlock $6B deal to avoid default

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has met with the head of the International Monetary Fund in Paris on the sidelines of the global financing summit in a last-ditch effort to unlock a $6 billion bailout package to help avoid a default. The IMF deal expires next week. Thursday’s meeting between Sharif and IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva comes after the IMF criticized a proposed annual budget for Pakistan. The IMF bailout is expected to encourage other international financial institutions to support the Islamic nation. Sharif has complained the IMF was giving Pakistan a hard time even after his government complied with all the conditions attached to the deal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.