One year after the anti-abortion ruling, the White House keeps a spotlight on the issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the year since the Supreme Court overturned the national legal right to abortion, President Joe Biden has made little progress toward restoring access. But the White House has maintained an intense focus on the issue as the first anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision approaches on Saturday. It’s holding several events this week, including a rally with Biden and leading abortion rights groups on Friday. Jennifer Klein, the White House point person on the issue, tells The Associated Press in an interview, that people may be mad and fearful, but “I feel like that turns into power.”

