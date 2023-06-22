IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Boxing Association has been banished from the Olympic family but the sport will stay on the program for the 2024 Paris Games. The IOC’s decision ends a years-long dispute fueled by boxing officials defying advice and instructions from the Olympic body. The International Olympic Committee voted to derecognize the IBA at a specially called meeting. The IOC had suspended the boxing body four years ago because of concerns with its finances, governance and the integrity of bouts and judging. IOC president Thomas Bach says “we highly value the sport of boxing.”

