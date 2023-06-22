Diplomats from Western countries, developing economies to meet in Denmark for Ukraine talks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say Denmark will host a meeting this weekend of national security advisors from Western countries backing Ukraine and countries that have refused to condemn the Russian invasion. A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trip has not been formally announced, said the U.S. will send National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to the meeting in Copenhagen, which will focus on how to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela confirmed the country would send National Security Prof. Syndey Mufamadi and Foreign Ministry Director-General Zane Dangor to the talks.

