Skip to Content
AP National News

Backlash to data centers prompts political upset in northern Virginia

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 1:16 PM

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The tech industry’s drive to dot the Virginia landscape with data centers may have hit a snag this week in Prince William County. Residents of the state’s second most populous jurisdiction supplied perhaps the biggest upset in Tuesday’s primary elections. Deshundra Jefferson, a political newcomer, knocked off the county’s top elected official, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler. Opposition to data centers fueled Jefferson’s victory. Wheeler had been part of a majority that approved a huge data center project that had drawn intense community opposition. Wheeler’s defeat comes as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced a $35 billion partnership with Amazon to expand data centers statewide.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content