Zimbabwe’s president, opposition leader and exiled ex-minister all seek to run in August election

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president, the country’s main opposition leader and a former ruling party stalwart exiled following a coup are all seeking to run in the presidential election scheduled for August. The three registered to run on Wednesday but the national electoral agency still has to announce the final list of confirmed candidates. President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF party is seeking what would be the 80-year-old’s final five-year term. He is expected to be closely challenged by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, whom he narrowly beat in a disputed election in 2018. A former Cabinet minister and top ruling party official who fled after the 2017 coup that brought Mnangagwa to power has also registered to run in the election.

