Woman whose sexual abuser was set free seeks new ruling after losing lawsuit against prosecutor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman who was 16 when her boss coerced her to perform a sex act was aghast when a judge let the man walk free on probation. The victim, now 20, blames a St. Tammany Parish prosecutor who she says misled her and the judge prior to the 2021 sentencing for the assault in 2019. But her efforts to hold the prosecutor accountable have run into a roadblock at the state’s highest court. A May ruling from the Louisiana Supreme Court says the prosecutor cannot be sued under longstanding court doctrine immunizing prosecutors from civil liability. The victim’s attorney has asked the court to take another look at the case.

By KEVIN McGILL and STEPHEN SMITH Associated Press

