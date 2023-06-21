While sub disappearance transfixes some, many say their focus is on other calamities
By MUNIR AHMED and CARA RUBINSKY
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The search for a submersible that disappeared while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has gripped many with its grim cinematic element. A ticking clock, passengers running out of oxygen, and the iconic ocean liner itself. In Pakistan, where two of the passengers were from, people flocked to social media with prayers and newspapers covered it heavily. But the outpouring fell far short of the shock and grief over a boat carrying hundreds of migrants that sank recently off the coast of Greece. Many of them were also from the South Asian country.