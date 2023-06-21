Toxic algae suspected in deaths of sea lions and dolphins on Southern California coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marine mammal rescue organizations have been swamped with reports of sick and dead sea lions and dolphins along the Southern California coast this month. Experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame. A statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries service says hundreds of sea lions are believed to have died in the first weeks of June. A Santa Barbara-based cetacean research group says the number of dead dolphins has reached about 100. Experts suspect domoic acid, a neurotoxin produced by a type of algae. Episodes of domoic acid poisoning are common along the California coast, but the current outbreak is unusually severe.

