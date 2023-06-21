Prosecutors avoid misconduct questions by dropping charges in killing of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against two of the three men accused of killing an off-duty Chicago police officer. Tyrone Clay has been jailed for nearly a dozen years awaiting trial. Edgardo Colon faced a retrial after his conviction was overturned. A third defendant, Alexander Villa was convicted and is seeking a new trial. All three were accused in the December 2011 shooting death of Officer Clifton Lewis during a convenience store robbery. The Chicago Sun-Times reports prosecutors dropped the charges against Clay and Colon on Wednesday, cutting short a hearing where detectives and prosecutors would have had to answer questions about misconduct under oath.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.