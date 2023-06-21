New York proposal would protect doctors who send abortion pills across state lines

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors in New York who prescribe abortion pills to patients in states where the procedure is illegal would be provided with legal protection under a bill approved by state lawmakers. The measure will be considered by Gov. Kathy Hochul. It is among a wave of state-level abortion bills considered nationwide in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion. Advocates say the New York bill, if approved, would allow women in states around the country get abortion pills more safely and quickly.

